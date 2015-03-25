Preston North End V Brentford at Deepdale : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Sean Maguire back involved for PrestonSean Maguire is expected to be available for Preston's Championship home clash with Brentford on Saturday.The striker is set to make his return to action having missed last weekend's 3-2 loss at Wolves due to a hamstring problem.Marnick Vermijl is also in contention again after sitting out that game, but Alan Browne will definitely not feature as he serves a one-match ban due to his red card at Molineux.Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke, Greg Cunningham and Declan Rudd remain sidelined.Brentford's Sergi Canos is pushing for a recall to their starting XI after recovering his match fitness.Canos has been out since September with an ankle injury but came through a reserve game in midweek.Lewis MacLeod is also nearing a first-team return, following a knee injury, but Saturday's fixture will come too soon.Rico Henry and Alan Judge both remain sidelined, owing to long-term knee and leg injuries.

