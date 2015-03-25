Preston North End V Brentford at Deepdale : Match Preview

Sean Maguire is expected to be available for Preston's Championship home clash with Brentford on Saturday.
The striker is set to make his return to action having missed last weekend's 3-2 loss at Wolves due to a hamstring problem.
Marnick Vermijl is also in contention again after sitting out that game, but Alan Browne will definitely not feature as he serves a one-match ban due to his red card at Molineux.
Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke, Greg Cunningham and Declan Rudd remain sidelined.
Brentford's Sergi Canos is pushing for a recall to their starting XI after recovering his match fitness.
Canos has been out since September with an ankle injury but came through a reserve game in midweek.
Lewis MacLeod is also nearing a first-team return, following a knee injury, but Saturday's fixture will come too soon.
Rico Henry and Alan Judge both remain sidelined, owing to long-term knee and leg injuries.
