Preston North End V Bolton at Deepdale : Match Preview

16 November 2017 01:15
On-loan Arsenal teenager Stephy Mavididi could start for Preston against Bolton

Striker Stephy Mavididi is hoping to start for Preston in Friday night's derby against Bolton.

The on-loan Arsenal man has had to be content with a super-sub role for most of this time in the north-west but, with Sean Maguire and Jordan Hugill out, the 19-year-old could get his chance.

Maguire has had surgery in his torn hamstring and faces between three and four months on the sidelines, while Hugill is banned for Friday's match after picking up five bookings this season.

Preston have gone six games without a win heading into the match.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has said Gary Medine is free to face Preston despite being arrested following an alleged pub brawl during the international break.

The 27-year-old was released without charge after an altercation in his native north-east on Friday.

The international break has eased Bolton's injury worries, with Andy Taylor, David Wheater and Will Buckley coming back into contention after niggling problems.

Aaron Wilbrahama and Adam LeFondre continue their recovery from hip and calf injuries respectively.

Source: PAR

