Preston North End V Barnsley at Deepdale : Match Preview

Jordan Hugill expected to play when Preston face BarnsleyJordan Hugill is expected to lead the line for Preston against Barnsley after the club held on to their forward as the transfer window closed.The 25-year-old, who has scored three times in all competitions this season, handed in a transfer request two days before the window closed which was rejected by the club and boss Alex Neil is confident he is in the right frame of mind mentally to return.The departures of Eoin Doyle and Liam Grimshaw were the only pieces of late business done by North End, who should have Paul Gallagher back following a bout of concussion.Long-term absentees Declan Rudd (thigh), John Welsh (calf) and Calum Woods (knee) have all played in behind-closed-doors matches during the international break so could soon return to the fold.Barnsley could hand debuts to deadline-day signings Gary Gardner and Oliver McBurnie but defender Angus McDonald sits out the second game of his three-match ban.Midfielder Gardner and striker McBurnie, on season-long loan deals from Aston Villa and Swansea respectively, boost a Reds squad still without Andy Yiadom, Cameron McGeehan, Zeki Fryers, Lloyd Isgrove and Dimitri Cavare.Summer signing McGeehan is closing in on his first appearance for the club after recovering from a broken leg sustained in January while at former club Luton.Defender Yiadom, close to signing for both Huddersfield and Swansea during the transfer window, hopes to be back in training next week following a back problem.

Source: PAR

