 
  1. Football
  2. Preston North End

Preston North End V Aston Villa at Deepdale : Match Preview

31 October 2017 12:03
Paul Huntington suspended as Preston host Aston Villa

Preston will be without captain Paul Huntington through suspension for the visit of Aston Villa.

Huntington's absence leaves North End even shorter in defence with Ben Davies, Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham all out injured.

Davies is the latest casualty after having an operation to remove his appendix on Saturday which will keep him out of action for a few weeks.

Midfielder Alan Browne is available after a one-match ban.

Left-back Neil Taylor returns from a three-game suspension for Villa.

But Jonathan Kodja is doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury against Birmingham on Sunday.

Mile Jedinak is still recovering from a groin problem and Gabriel Agbonlahor has a calf tear.

Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) played for Villa's under-23 side on Monday to step up their comebacks from injury.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as