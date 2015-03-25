Preston North End V Aston Villa at Deepdale : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Paul Huntington suspended as Preston host Aston VillaPreston will be without captain Paul Huntington through suspension for the visit of Aston Villa.Huntington's absence leaves North End even shorter in defence with Ben Davies, Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham all out injured.Davies is the latest casualty after having an operation to remove his appendix on Saturday which will keep him out of action for a few weeks.Midfielder Alan Browne is available after a one-match ban.Left-back Neil Taylor returns from a three-game suspension for Villa.But Jonathan Kodja is doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury against Birmingham on Sunday.Mile Jedinak is still recovering from a groin problem and Gabriel Agbonlahor has a calf tear.Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) played for Villa's under-23 side on Monday to step up their comebacks from injury.

