Preston North End V Aston Villa at Deepdale : Match Preview

Preston will be without captain Paul Huntington through suspension for the visit of Aston Villa.
Huntington's absence leaves North End even shorter in defence with Ben Davies, Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham all out injured.
Davies is the latest casualty after having an operation to remove his appendix on Saturday which will keep him out of action for a few weeks.
Midfielder Alan Browne is available after a one-match ban.
Left-back Neil Taylor returns from a three-game suspension for Villa.
But Jonathan Kodja is doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury against Birmingham on Sunday.
Mile Jedinak is still recovering from a groin problem and Gabriel Agbonlahor has a calf tear.
Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) played for Villa's under-23 side on Monday to step up their comebacks from injury.
