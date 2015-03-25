 
Premier League leaders Manchester City open up 11-point gap after derby triumph

10 December 2017 06:42

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City opened up an eye-watering double-digit lead over rivals Manchester United after Nicolas Otamendi fired Pep Guardiola’s men to derby victory.

The much-anticipated 175th Manchester derby was comfortably the biggest game of the Premier League season, such was the need for Jose Mourinho’s Reds to claw back their swashbuckling rivals.

But the gap between table-topping City and second-placed United grew to 11 points on Sunday as City triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford, where Otamendi volleyed home a second-half winner after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out David Silva’s opener.

The untimely end to United’s club record-equalling 40-match unbeaten home run strengthens their rivals’ grip on the title after just 16 matches – of which they have won the last 14 in a row.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

