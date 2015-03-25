 
Premier League clubs refuse to back ‘Big Six’ plan for bigger share of TV cash

04 October 2017 04:32

Premier League clubs have failed to agree on a plan to change the way they share income from the top flight’s overseas broadcasting deals.

With a two-thirds majority needed to change the current set-up, Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore had hoped to persuade at least 14 of the 20 clubs to back the proposal in London on Wednesday.

But with the clubs firmly split into two camps, there was no need for a vote and it was decided they should discuss the matter further and try to find some common ground at their next scheduled meeting in November.

Under the current rules, the league’s growing overseas broadcast revenues are shared evenly but the so-called ‘Big Six’ – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – believe they should get a bigger share because of their greater popularity abroad.

Scudamore’s proposed compromise is to allocate 35 per cent of the overseas pot according to final league position, which is a similar formula to how the domestic rights are shared out.

Last season, this would have given Chelsea an extra £12.4million and reduced Sunderland’s take by the same amount. But with the Premier League’s overseas income rising faster than its domestic revenue, this differential would only grow.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

