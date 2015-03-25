 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Premier League clubs break transfer spending record

24 August 2017 01:54

Premier League spending in the current transfer window is already at an all-time record level, with a week remaining.

Figures released by Deloitte's Sports Business Group showed top-flight clubs had spent £1.17billion on players this summer by 9am on Thursday, breaking the record of £1.165m set last year.

That was already a 34 per cent rise on the previous record for a single window - and with time remaining this time around the numbers could rise to even more breathtaking levels.

Deloitte consultant Chris Stenson believes the unprecedented spending is in line with reasonable expectations, given the riches available to Premier League clubs from the record broadcast deals which took effect last season.

He said: "The level of transfer expenditure in this summer's window has been extraordinary but when analysed in the context of record broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues, Premier League clubs are spending within their means.

"Their ability to generate these record revenues and attract the world's very best playing talent continues to drive the Premier League's status as the most commercially successful football league in the world."

Manchester United's £75m signing of Romelu Lukaku has headlined a frenetic summer of spending, with Chelsea and Arsenal also parting with huge fees for strikers Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette respectively.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger are further expensive purchases for the defending champions, while Manchester City have paid out fees of £40m and above for Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva amid plenty of other business.

Mohamed Salah cost Liverpool a reported £34.3m while Merseyside rivals Everton have recruited ambitiously, with a deal for Gylfi Sigurdsson believed to be worth up to £45m and the likes of Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford also arriving at great expense.

Even newly-promoted Huddersfield have broken their transfer record four times this summer as the impact of the television deal is felt throughout the top flight.

And Stenson added: "We expect further significant expenditure in the next seven days as clubs seek value in the market.

"Last summer, Premier League clubs spent around £300m in the final week of the window, more than they did throughout the entire January 2017 window."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.