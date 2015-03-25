 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Premier League clubs aiming to shorten transfer window - reports

14 August 2017 11:09

Premier League clubs are pushing for the transfer window to be shut before the start of the season, according to reports.

National newspapers say the issue is set to be discussed at a shareholders' meeting in September with a majority of clubs in favour of shortening the window, which this year closes on August 31.

The move comes amid uncertainty over the future of a number of players, including Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, Everton's Ross Barkley and Swansea striker Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appeared to lend his support to the idea at a press conference ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League match in Hoffenheim.

Klopp said: "It would have helped us this year (if the window had shut early). It makes sense that when the season is starting, planning for the team is over."

His Swansea counterpart Paul Clement, who faces losing Sigurdsson to Everton, has also indicated that Premier League bosses broadly back the change.

"At our managers' meeting at the Premier League last week, we spoke about it,' Clement said over the weekend.

"The majority of clubs are in favour but maybe all have to be for it to go through. It could happen next year."

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk is another player whose future remains in doubt with a number of rival Premier League clubs still interested in signing him.

Officials at the Premier League were not immediately available to comment on the reports.

Source: PA

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.