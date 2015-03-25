 
  1. Football

Potter's wizardry helps Ostersund defy the odds in Europa League

24 November 2017 11:24

Graham Potter will be the last English coach standing in continental competition this season after leading Swedish minnows Ostersund to an improbable place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Potter described his team's achievement as "science fiction" after a 2-0 win over Zorya on Thursday sealed their passage from Group J to the last 32 with a game to spare.

The former Southampton defender told Swedish media: "We are showing science fiction. At the beginning of the season no-one would have believed it, but we have done it and we deserve it."

The Ostersund starting line-up included 23-year-old Curtis Edwards, who moved to Sweden from Northern League Division Two club Thornaby two years ago.

And Jamie Hopcutt, who was released by York City and endured unsuccessful spells at the likes of Whitby and Ossett Town before seizing the chance to join up with Potter, was on the bench.

Ostersund, who languished in the fourth tier of Swedish football just six years ago, will join the likes of AC Milan and Villarreal in the draw for the last 32 which will take place on December 11.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as