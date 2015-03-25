 
Portsmouth V Walsall at Fratton Park : Match Preview

17 August 2017 04:51
Jamal Lowe sits out Portsmouth's clash with Walsall

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe will serve the final game of his three-match ban when Walsall visit Fratton Park.

Lowe was sent off on the opening day of the season and, although he was free to play in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy match against Fulham Under-21s, he must head back to the stands this weekend.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis' season-long loan from Huddersfield is already over after the left-back was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

Brandon Haunstrup is currently the only senior left-back in the squad and manager Kenny Jackett has so far not had any luck finding reinforcements.

Walsall will have midfielder Florent Cuvelier available again for the trip to the south coast.

The Belgian missed the win over Oldham with a virus.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Shaun Donnellan could retain his place in defence after making his debut following a six-month loan from West Brom.

Centre-back Matt Preston, who rejected a new two-year contract in May, has left the club.

Source: PAR

