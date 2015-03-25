Portsmouth V Southend at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Nathan Thompson and Stuart O'Keefe back for PompeyPortsmouth manager Kenny Jackett will have Nathan Thompson and Stuart O'Keefe available again following suspension for the visit of Southend.Jackett recalled Gareth Evans, Danny Rose and Kal Naismith for last week's trip to Blackpool and saw them help his side to a 3-2 victory, their first win in four Sky Bet League One fixtures.Midfielder O'Keefe and defender Thompson were both unavailable for the trip to Bloomfield Road, with the former likely to have to wait for a return to the starting XI after Rose impressed alongside Ben Close in the middle of the park.Thompson will compete with Evans for the right-back berth, while Matt Clarke is set to continue to deputise at left-back with Damien McCrory and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (both knee) injured and striker Ollie Hawkins continuing to deputise at centre-half.Southend will asses defender Jason Demetriou after his return from international duty with Cyprus.Defender Michael Turner could be in line for a first league appearance after starting the Checkatrade Trophy tie against Colchester having recovered from a niggling hamstring problem, while striker Nile Ranger expects to shake off an ankle problemGoalkeeper Ted Smith has stepped up his recovery from a shoulder injury and played for the under-23s, while defender Harry Kyprianou (thigh) continues his rehabilitation.Defender Stephen Hendrie and centre-back Rob Kiernan (both knee) remain sidelined, while Ben Coker continues to recover from a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

