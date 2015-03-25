Portsmouth V Scunthorpe at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Pompey duo struggling for Scunthorpe clashPortsmouth are likely to be without Ben Close and Nathan Thompson for Saturday's League One game at home to Scunthorpe.Thompson has an ankle problem while Close is wrestling with a thigh strain and both players are doubts for the match this weekend.Gareth Evans, Brandon Haunstrup and Jack Whatmough will all miss out with knee injuries.Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Stuart O'Keefe (groin) and Danny Rose (leg) are also sidelined.Scunthorpe's new signings Ivan Toney, Ryan Yates and Cameron McGeehan are all poised to make their debuts.Striker Toney (Newcastle), plus midfielders Yates (Nottingham Forest) and McGeehan (Barnsley) have all joined on loan until the end of the season.Skipper Rory McArdle could return to contention after missing the last five matches due to a groin injury.Midfielder Sam Mantom (groin) is three weeks away from a return to action, while Jonathan Margetts (knee) and Jordan Clarke remain long-term absentees.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker