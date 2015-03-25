Portsmouth V Rotherham at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Oliver Hawkins and Stuart O'Keefe set for Portsmouth debuts against RotherhamPortsmouth will be hoping to hand debuts to two transfer deadline day signings when Sky Bet League One rivals Rotherham visit Fratton Park on Sunday.Kenny Jackett recruited striker Oliver Hawkins from Dagenham and completed the loan signing of Cardiff midfielder Stuart O'Keefe in the final hours of the window.Gareth Evans will be banned for the game having been sent off late on in the 1-1 draw at Wigan.Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Drew Talbot all missed that draw through injury with none likely to be fit to return this time out.Rotherham will be without summer signing Jamie Proctor, who requires surgery on a season-ending knee injury.Striker Proctor sustained a cruciate ligament injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Charlton and boss Paul Warne was hoping to get a replacement in before the transfer window closes.David Ball is back again after missing out last week with a hamstring injury, but there are doubts over Will Vaulks (hamstring) and Lee Frecklington (virus).New goalkeeper signing Marek Rodak, who joined this week on a season-long loan from Fulham, will not be available as he is on international duty with Slovakia Under-21s.

Source: PAR

