Portsmouth V Plymouth at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Brett Pitman sidelined again as Portsmouth take on PlymouthPortsmouth will once more be without Brett Pitman when they welcome Plymouth to Fratton Park this weekend.Pitman was a surprise absentee in the midweek defeat at Peterborough and manager Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey's leading scorer this season was suffering with a hamstring injury that would sideline him for the Argyle clash.Defender Christian Burgess picked up his fifth booking of the season against Posh and will therefore be suspended.Defensive duo Damien McCrory and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis remain sidelined with knee injuries.Plymouth will once again be without suspended defender Ryan Edwards.The 24-year-old serves the final instalment of the two-match ban he received following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Oxford last Saturday.Argyle boss Derek Adams could be tempted to stick with the team that beat Northampton 2-0 on Tuesday.With four of his goalkeepers in the treatment room, Adams was forced to name 16-year-old academy shot-stopper Max Childs on the bench in midweek and he could keep his place in the squad if fellow youngster Michael Cooper fails to recover from a dislocated finger in time.

Source: PAR

