 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V Plymouth at Fratton Park : Match Preview

23 November 2017 07:35
Brett Pitman sidelined again as Portsmouth take on Plymouth

Portsmouth will once more be without Brett Pitman when they welcome Plymouth to Fratton Park this weekend.

Pitman was a surprise absentee in the midweek defeat at Peterborough and manager Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey's leading scorer this season was suffering with a hamstring injury that would sideline him for the Argyle clash.

Defender Christian Burgess picked up his fifth booking of the season against Posh and will therefore be suspended.

Defensive duo Damien McCrory and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Plymouth will once again be without suspended defender Ryan Edwards.

The 24-year-old serves the final instalment of the two-match ban he received following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Oxford last Saturday.

Argyle boss Derek Adams could be tempted to stick with the team that beat Northampton 2-0 on Tuesday.

With four of his goalkeepers in the treatment room, Adams was forced to name 16-year-old academy shot-stopper Max Childs on the bench in midweek and he could keep his place in the squad if fellow youngster Michael Cooper fails to recover from a dislocated finger in time.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as