 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V Oldham at Fratton Park : Match Preview

28 September 2017 06:34
Conor Chaplin and Damien McCrory struggling for Pompey

Conor Chaplin and Damien McCrory are unlikely to be fit to return for Portsmouth's League One clash with Oldham at Fratton Park.

Striker Chaplin sat out the 3-0 midweek win over Bristol Rovers after limping off in last week's defeat at Scunthorpe with a slight hamstring strain.

And defender McCrory has missed the last two games with a knee injury although it is not as bad as first feared.

Boss Kenny Jackett could restore Gareth Evans and Kyle Bennett to his starting line-up.

Interim Oldham manager Richie Wellens must do without Brian Wilson and Eoin Doyle when they make the trip.

Latics appealed the one-match suspension defender Wilson picked up against Peterborough in midweek but were unsuccessful so must do without him down south.

Wellens has also confirmed Doyle is out after he was injured in the latter stages against Posh so the fit-again Aaron Amadi-Holloway is expected to replace him.

Oldham also remain without Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin due to a hamstring issue.

Source: PAR

