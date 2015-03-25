Portsmouth V Northampton at Fratton Park : Match Preview

No new worries for PortsmouthIn-form Portsmouth have no new injury problems for Northampton's visit in Sky Bet League One.Pompey have won four of their last five league games and boss Kenny Jackett could name an unchanged line-up with only goal difference separating his side from the play-off places.Jackett's only call appears to be in attack as Matty Kennedy impressed after coming on as a substitute in the Boxing Day victory over AFC Wimbledon.Stuart O'Keefe (adductor) and Kal Naismith (bruised knee) are out until the new year, while Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee) are long-term absentees.Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks returns to contention after completing a two-game ban.Defender Aaron Pierre remains doubtful after missing the Boxing Day defeat at Doncaster due to a groin strain, so Regan Poole could continue.Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could switch things around again after admitting he may have made mistakes when making four changes at Doncaster.Midfielder Lewis McGugan and striker Sam Hoskins are pushing for starting places, but forward Daniel Powell (hamstring) is still out.

Source: PAR

