 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V Northampton at Fratton Park : Match Preview

28 December 2017 11:31
No new worries for Portsmouth

In-form Portsmouth have no new injury problems for Northampton's visit in Sky Bet League One.

Pompey have won four of their last five league games and boss Kenny Jackett could name an unchanged line-up with only goal difference separating his side from the play-off places.

Jackett's only call appears to be in attack as Matty Kennedy impressed after coming on as a substitute in the Boxing Day victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Stuart O'Keefe (adductor) and Kal Naismith (bruised knee) are out until the new year, while Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee) are long-term absentees.

Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks returns to contention after completing a two-game ban.

Defender Aaron Pierre remains doubtful after missing the Boxing Day defeat at Doncaster due to a groin strain, so Regan Poole could continue.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could switch things around again after admitting he may have made mistakes when making four changes at Doncaster.

Midfielder Lewis McGugan and striker Sam Hoskins are pushing for starting places, but forward Daniel Powell (hamstring) is still out.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.