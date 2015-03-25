Portsmouth V Milton Keynes Dons at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett welcomes pair back for MK Dons clashPortsmouth manager Kenny Jackett welcomes back two players for Saturday's home game with MK Dons.Defender Christian Burgess and midfielder Milan Lalkovic return to the squad for the mid-table clash.Both sides have 17 points from their 12 games played but Pompey are a place above their opponents due to their superior goal difference.Striker Conor Chaplin is still not fully fit and he joins leading scorer Brett Pitman and midfielder Adam May on the sidelines.MK Dons will be without the suspended Aaron Tshibola at Fratton Park.The midfielder was sent off after only five minutes of last weekend's defeat by Bradford and he will serve a one-match ban.Callum Brittain and Ousseynou Cisse missed the 4-1 home loss to the Bantams while they were away on international duty but both return to the squad on Saturday. Cisse's return is timely, with fellow midfielder Tshibola unavailable.Chuks Aneke could be fit to start soon following his long-awaited comeback from injury and Dons boss Robbie Neilson is considering playing him up front alongside Osman Sow as a partnership.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.