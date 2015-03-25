Portsmouth V Fleetwood Town at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Portsmouth to give fitness test to Oliver Hawkins ahead of Fleetwood clashPortsmouth will give a fitness test to striker Oliver Hawkins ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.Hawkins had stitches inserted into a head wound he picked up against AFC Wimbledon and remains a doubt for the Fratton Park clash.Full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, on loan from Huddersfield, is unlikely to play again this season because of a knee injury while Jack Whatmough has also undergone knee surgery.Dion Donohue is likely to miss out again after being an unused substitute in Pompey's past three fixtures.Fleetwood striker Ashley Hunter will hope his recent heroics have put him firmly in manager Uwe Rosler's thoughts.Hunter came off the bench to fire his side to a 3-2 home victory over Bury on Tuesday evening three days after converting an injury-time penalty, also as a substitute, to snatch a 2-2 draw with Oldham.Midfielder Bobby Grant will hope to return after being replaced by Jack Sowerby in the only change to the team for the Bury game with Rosler later revealing he was neither injured nor rested, but had been left out to undertake a "special programme" to help him return to top form.Striker Conor McAleny is closing in on a comeback after sitting out since August 12 with an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

