 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V Fleetwood Town at Fratton Park : Match Preview

14 September 2017 02:37
Portsmouth to give fitness test to Oliver Hawkins ahead of Fleetwood clash

Portsmouth will give a fitness test to striker Oliver Hawkins ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Hawkins had stitches inserted into a head wound he picked up against AFC Wimbledon and remains a doubt for the Fratton Park clash.

Full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, on loan from Huddersfield, is unlikely to play again this season because of a knee injury while Jack Whatmough has also undergone knee surgery.

Dion Donohue is likely to miss out again after being an unused substitute in Pompey's past three fixtures.

Fleetwood striker Ashley Hunter will hope his recent heroics have put him firmly in manager Uwe Rosler's thoughts.

Hunter came off the bench to fire his side to a 3-2 home victory over Bury on Tuesday evening three days after converting an injury-time penalty, also as a substitute, to snatch a 2-2 draw with Oldham.

Midfielder Bobby Grant will hope to return after being replaced by Jack Sowerby in the only change to the team for the Bury game with Rosler later revealing he was neither injured nor rested, but had been left out to undertake a "special programme" to help him return to top form.

Striker Conor McAleny is closing in on a comeback after sitting out since August 12 with an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.