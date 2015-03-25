 
Portsmouth V Bury at Fratton Park : Match Preview

15 December 2017 08:43
Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close back in contention for Bury clash

Portsmouth could welcome back midfielder Ben Close for the visit of Bury.

The 21-year-old has been out since last month with a hamstring injury but has resumed training and will challenge Danny Rose and Stuart O'Keefe for a central role.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett will hand late fitness tests to utility players Oli Hawkins (hamstring) and Dion Donohue (lower back).

Kal Naismith is still sidelined with a knee complaint, so Conor Chaplin or Kyle Bennett will fill the number 10 position.

Top scorer Jermaine Beckford is due to return to the Bury fold for the first time since October.

The striker, who has scored eight times in 16 games, has trained all week and may not be the only one coming back for new boss Chris Lucketti, who will take charge of a home game for the first time after last weekend's clash with AFC Wimbledon was called off.

Danny Mayor and Stephen Dawson (both knee) have trained this week, though the latter may be selected for non-competitive fixtures first to build his fitness back up.

Neil Danns and Harry Bunn (both hamstring) are among those still on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

