 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park : Match Preview

25 September 2017 03:15
Double striker doubt for Portsmouth

Portsmouth skipper Brett Pitman and Conor Chaplin are both injury doubts for the home game against Bristol Rovers.

Forward Chaplin has a slight hamstring strain after coming off the bench in Saturday's defeat at Scunthorpe, while Pitman sustained a minor knee injury.

Defender Damien McCrory, who missed out at the weekend, will be monitored after scans revealed his knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

Midfielders Kal Naismith and Adam May are among those pushing for recalls as Pompey bid for their fourth league win of the season.

Rovers welcome back captain Tom Lockyer after a one-match ban.

Centre-back Lockyer missed Saturday's home win against Blackpool after being sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves.

Ryan Sweeney and Liam Sercombe are both set to return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench against the Seasiders and playing key second-half roles in the 3-1 win.

Rovers have fitness concerns over Stuart Sinclair and Daniel Leadbitte, while James Clarke is still sidelined.

Source: PAR

