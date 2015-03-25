 
Portsmouth V Bradford at Fratton Park : Match Preview

26 October 2017 04:50
Luke McGee back to bolster Portsmouth

Portsmouth have been boosted by the availability of Luke McGee when Bradford visit Fratton Park.

McGhee picked up a quad injury in the defeat at Blackburn last weekend but scans have shown the problem is not serious and he will keep his place.

Brett Pitman will be hoping for a start after he came off the bench at Ewood Park following knee surgery.

Dion Donohue serves the second game of his three-match ban, while Damien McCrory (knee) and Adam May (ankle) continue to miss out.

Bradford could be boosted by the return of skipper Romain Vincelot, Paul Taylor and Tony McMahon.

Vincelot sat out last week's home defeat due to a one-game ban, while forward Taylor has been struggling with a rib injury and defender McMahon has been sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Striker Dominic Poleon (hamstring) is not yet ready to return and defender Adam Chicksen (thigh) is a long-term absentee.

Nat Knight-Percival misses out through suspension so Adam Thompson is likely to replace him in central defence, while defender Jacob Hanson (groin) is also ruled out.

