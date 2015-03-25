Portsmouth V AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park : Match Preview

Kenny Jackett set to keep the faith with Portsmouth line-upKenny Jackett will make minimal changes for Portsmouth's Boxing Day clash with AFC Wimbledon despite suffering defeat on Saturday.Matty Kennedy made his first start for Pompey since November and could retain his place alongside centre-backs Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess, who came away unscathed during the 2-0 loss at Shrewsbury following recent injury issues.Jamal Lowe looks set to start in attack despite a 19-game goal drought but Stuart O'Keefe is doubtful after missing the last two matches with an adductor injury, with Ben Close set to keep his place in the starting line-up if he fails to recover.Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Kal Naismith and Jack Whatmough (both knee) are long-term absentees.AFC Wimbeldon will be looking to build on their first home victory in more than two months.Manager Neal Ardley could be boosted by the return of defender Paul Robinson.The 35-year-old centre-back missed the Dons' 2-1 victory over Bradford with a back issue, but he could return on Boxing Day.Midfielder Harry Forrester is back in the squad after serving a one-game ban following his red card against Wigan.

