 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth V AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park : Match Preview

24 December 2017 10:21
Kenny Jackett set to keep the faith with Portsmouth line-up

Kenny Jackett will make minimal changes for Portsmouth's Boxing Day clash with AFC Wimbledon despite suffering defeat on Saturday.

Matty Kennedy made his first start for Pompey since November and could retain his place alongside centre-backs Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess, who came away unscathed during the 2-0 loss at Shrewsbury following recent injury issues.

Jamal Lowe looks set to start in attack despite a 19-game goal drought but Stuart O'Keefe is doubtful after missing the last two matches with an adductor injury, with Ben Close set to keep his place in the starting line-up if he fails to recover.

Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Kal Naismith and Jack Whatmough (both knee) are long-term absentees.

AFC Wimbeldon will be looking to build on their first home victory in more than two months.

Manager Neal Ardley could be boosted by the return of defender Paul Robinson.

The 35-year-old centre-back missed the Dons' 2-1 victory over Bradford with a back issue, but he could return on Boxing Day.

Midfielder Harry Forrester is back in the squad after serving a one-game ban following his red card against Wigan.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.