Portsmouth appoint Kenny Jackett as new manager

Portsmouth have appointed Kenny Jackett as their new manager.

The 55-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the newly-promoted Sky Bet League One club, two days after former boss Paul Cook quit to take charge of Wigan.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I'm looking forward to getting started. It's an exciting challenge," Jackett told Pompey's official website.

"This club has a passionate fanbase and they can be a 12th man for us. Hopefully we can build on the momentum of last season and continue to progress.

"I can promise that I'll work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that we can bring success to Portsmouth."

The club said they were "in advanced talks" with Joe Gallen about him becoming assistant manager.

Jackett, who has won promotion from League One with both Millwall and Wolves, had been out of work since resigning as Rotherham boss in November.

Cook left Fratton Park on Wednesday after guiding Pompey to the League Two title with victory over Cheltenham on the final day.

"We're delighted to announce Kenny as our new manager - he ticks so many boxes for us," Pompey's chief executive Mark Catlin added.

"He's managed big clubs with big expectations in the past and has plenty of experience of getting sides out of League One."

Source: PA

