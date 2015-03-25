Portsmouth 3-0 Bristol Rovers - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Brett Pitman scores twice as Portsmouth see off Bristol RoversPortsmouth striker Brett Pitman bagged a brace as his side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.Pitman, 29, continued his blistering early-season scoring form after taking his tally to eight goals since his summer move from Ipswich.It was Rovers who started the better of the sides and almost took the lead after four minutes when Joe Partington's teasing cross was just too long for Billy Bodin.Pompey were under threat again shortly afterwards when the visitors' frontline was denied by two last-ditch blocks in a goalmouth scramble.However, the home side managed to edge themselves in front in the 43rd minute when Oliver Hawkins headed in from Dion Donohue's cross.Pompey skipper Pitman then got the first of his second-half double in the 77th minute when he headed in from Matty Kennedy's cross.He then wrapped the game up eight minutes later when he shrugged off a challenge before smashing it past Sam Slocombe in the Rovers net.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.