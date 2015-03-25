 
  1. Football
  2. Portsmouth

Portsmouth 1-2 Oldham - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

30 September 2017 05:45
Eoin Doyle haunts former club Portsmouth with brace in Oldham victory

Eoin Doyle came back to haunt his former side after bagging a brace to give Oldham a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Doyle, 29, had the first chance of the match only three minutes into the game when he let a shot go from 25-yards out only for it to rebound back off the post.

The striker remained persistent though, and was rewarded with a goal in the 16th minute after jumping on a loose ball to tap-in past Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe then went close for the home side - seven minutes from half-time - when he weaved his way into the box before firing his shot at the post.

But Doyle was on hand to grab Oldham's second of the game in the 47th minute when he took advantage of a mistake by Drew Talbot to run clear and lob his effort over McGee.

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman then added a late goal for the home side in the 90th minute when he struck in from Lowe's cross.

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.