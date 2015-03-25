Portsmouth 1-2 Oldham - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Eoin Doyle haunts former club Portsmouth with brace in Oldham victoryEoin Doyle came back to haunt his former side after bagging a brace to give Oldham a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.Doyle, 29, had the first chance of the match only three minutes into the game when he let a shot go from 25-yards out only for it to rebound back off the post.The striker remained persistent though, and was rewarded with a goal in the 16th minute after jumping on a loose ball to tap-in past Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee.Pompey's Jamal Lowe then went close for the home side - seven minutes from half-time - when he weaved his way into the box before firing his shot at the post.But Doyle was on hand to grab Oldham's second of the game in the 47th minute when he took advantage of a mistake by Drew Talbot to run clear and lob his effort over McGee.Pompey skipper Brett Pitman then added a late goal for the home side in the 90th minute when he struck in from Lowe's cross.

Source: PA

