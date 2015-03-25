Port Vale V Yeovil at Vale Park : Match Preview

Donovan Wilson and Dior Angus set for home debutsPort Vale host Yeovil this weekend and could give starts to their two new signings.Donovan Wilson, who joined on loan from Wolves earlier this week, and Dior Angus, who featured in Vale's away game at Forest Green last weekend, are both expected to make their home debuts.After playing for the full 90 minutes last Saturday, James Gibbons hopes to make it successive starts.Tom Anderson is still doubtful with a broken nose. However, Ben Whitfield is likely to play after his loan was extended from Bournemouth until the end of the season.Yeovil have no fresh injuries ahead of the trip to Vale Park.Rhys Browne remains out with an ankle injury and Oscar Gobern will miss the match with a hamstring strain.James Bailey and Dan Alfei, meanwhile, are also sidelined, both with knee ligament injuries.The club's four loanees signed last week - Corey Whelan, Lewis Wing, Marcus Barnes and Jared Bird - are all available.

