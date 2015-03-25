Port Vale V Swindon at Vale Park : Match Preview

Ben Whitfield blow for Port Vale ahead of Swindon clashPort Vale boss Neil Aspin has been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon after learning that winger Ben Whitfield could be missing for five weeks.The 21-year-old, who is on loan at the club from Bournemouth, damaged an ankle in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Exeter and has been told he will be sidelined for four to five weeks, although Aspin is hopeful his absence will be shorter.His place could be taken by Cristian Montano, who came on for him at St James Park in his second appearance as a substitute after a six-week lay-off with a hamstring problem.Vale go into the game looking for a fourth successive league victory with the club enjoying a major turnaround in fortunes since losing Aspin's first match in charge at home to Grimsby on October 7.Swindon could still be without Luke Norris.The influential striker, who has scored eight goals in 15 appearances this term, missed last week's win at Wycombe with a long-standing shoulder injury, and although Norris has been in the gym this week, the game at Vale Park could come too soon.Timi Elsnik played 45 minutes in the reserves in midweek but will not be risked, while Chris Hussey is still sidelined with a groin problem.Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has completed a four-match ban but boss David Flitcroft has said Reice Charles-Cook will keep his place.

Source: PAR

