Port Vale V Notts County at Vale Park : Match Preview

01 September 2017 10:52
Michael Tonge banned for Port Vale's home encounter with Notts County

Port Vale will be without veteran midfielder Michael Tonge through suspension for the visit of Notts County.

The 34-year-old is serving a three-match ban for his sending off in last weekend's home loss to Crewe.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton is hoping to return after four games out with a thigh injury but defender Tyrone Barnett (hamstring) is not yet fit despite making good progress.

Striker Rekeil Pyke (hamstring) will also be assessed while forward Anton Forrester (thigh) and midfielder Danny Pugh (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Notts County, unbeaten since the opening day of the season, will be without the suspended Matt Tootle.

The defender was sent off late on in the 2-2 home draw with Accrington and he will serve a one-match ban at Vale Park.

Magpies manager Kevin Nolan will probably choose between Carl Dickinson and Nicky Hunt to replace Tootle at full-back.

Striker Jonathan Forte continues to push for a starting place after impressing from the bench in recent matches.

Source: PAR

