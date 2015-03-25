 
Port Vale V Luton at Vale Park : Match Preview

28 December 2017 03:27
Neil Aspin could name unchanged team for Port Vale's clash with leaders Luton

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Luton.

Aspin has no new injury or suspension worries following his side's home win against Coventry on Boxing Day.

Defender James Gibbons sits out the final game of his four-match ban following his second red card of the season in the recent FA Cup defeat at Yeovil.

Defender Kjell Knops (knee) remains a long-term absentee, as does Adam Yates who is recovering from fractures to his nose, cheekbone and eye socket sustained in November.

Luton manager Nathan Jones could be tempted to name an unchanged starting XI for a third straight game.

Jones has no major new injury concerns after a 5-0 win at Swindon on Boxing Day but may want to freshen things up for his side's third of four fixtures in the space of 10 days.

Midfielder Harry Cornick is pushing for his first start since recovering from a recent hamstring strain.

Defender Jack Stacey sits out the final game of his three-match ban, while Scott Cuthbert (groin) and Alan McCormack (hernia) are still unavailable.

Source: PAR

