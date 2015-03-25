Port Vale V Grimsby at Vale Park : Match Preview

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Neil Aspin could include Danny Pugh for first game as Port Vale bossNew manager Neil Aspin takes charge of his first game as struggling Port Vale host Grimsby in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.Vale brought in Aspin, a former Vale captain, to replace the sacked Michael Brown from National League side Gateshead this week.Midfielder Danny Pugh could make his first league appearance in almost two months having returned from a knee injury in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy tie against Newcastle Under-21s.Vale could return to a more familiar line-up having made eight changes to face the Magpies youngsters.Grimsby pair Nathan Clarke and Luke Summerfield are both doubtful and will be monitored.Defender Clarke (thigh) and midfielder Summerfield (groin) have not trained all week, but Zak Mills is expected to return to contention.Defender Mills has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, but played for 70 minutes in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Scunthorpe.Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin) are working their way back from long-term injury.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker