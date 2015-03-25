Port Vale V Grimsby at Vale Park : Match Preview

New manager Neil Aspin takes charge of his first game as struggling Port Vale host Grimsby in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
Vale brought in Aspin, a former Vale captain, to replace the sacked Michael Brown from National League side Gateshead this week.
Midfielder Danny Pugh could make his first league appearance in almost two months having returned from a knee injury in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy tie against Newcastle Under-21s.
Vale could return to a more familiar line-up having made eight changes to face the Magpies youngsters.
Grimsby pair Nathan Clarke and Luke Summerfield are both doubtful and will be monitored.
Defender Clarke (thigh) and midfielder Summerfield (groin) have not trained all week, but Zak Mills is expected to return to contention.
Defender Mills has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, but played for 70 minutes in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Scunthorpe.
Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin) are working their way back from long-term injury.
