Port Vale V Forest Green at Vale Park : Match Preview

15 September 2017 10:41
Michael Tonge back for Port Vale

Michael Tonge returns to the Port Vale squad for the visit of Forest Green.

Tonge is back in contention after serving a three-match suspension and the 34-year-old midfielder is expected to go straight into the Valiants' starting line-up.

Rob Lainton will be out for around two months with the ankle injury he suffered at Coventry, so Sam Hornby will continue in goal.

Winger Cristian Montano (hamstring) will also be absent for several weeks for a Vale side who are bottom of the table following six straight league defeats.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper looks set to name an unchanged team following a 1-0 midweek home defeat against Lincoln.

Centre-back Manny Monthe, who missed the Imps clash with toothache, is expected to feature among the substitutes at Vale Park.

Forest Green are one point and one place above Saturday's opponents.

Cooper's team have not won in the league since August 19, while the Gloucestershire club have conceded 12 goals in their last four league fixtures.

Source: PAR

