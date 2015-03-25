Port Vale V Crewe at Vale Park : Match Preview

Port Vale looking light for derby clashPort Vale are still hampered by injuries ahead of their derby clash with Crewe in Sky Bet League Two.Goalkeeper Rob Lainton (thigh) is still expected to be out while striker Tyrone Barnett (hamstring) is a couple of weeks away from featuring despite making good progress.Forward Anton Forrester (thigh) and midfielder Danny Pugh (knee) are sidelined with longer-term problems.Manager Michael Brown is still looking to make further signings before the upcoming transfer deadline and has not ruled out an addition this week.Zoumana Bakayogo is pushing for a starting place in the Crewe team following his return from injury.The left-back made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute against Barnet and provided the cross for Chris Porter's winning goal last weekend.Young defender Perry Ng is back in contention after missing the 1-0 victory over the Bees through suspension but George Ray (back) and James Jones (groin) remain out.Defender Ray could play for the Under-23 side on Friday as he steps up his recovery from a stress fracture of the back while midfielder Jones has had an injection to help ease his hernia-related problem and it is hoped he will be back in training next week.

Source: PAR

