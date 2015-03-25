Port Vale V Coventry at Vale Park : Match Preview

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin to make late call on Tom AndersonPort Vale boss Neil Aspin will make a late decision on defender Tom Anderson as he looks to extend his side's unbeaten run to five games against Coventry.Anderson missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Colchester through illness and will be assessed over the next 24 hours.Winger Cristian Montano returned to the starting line-up after a one-match ban but lasted only until half-time when he was replaced by Tyrone Barnett.However, defender James Gibbons is still suspended following his second red card of the season in the FA Cup second round defeat at Yeovil.Coventry boss Mark Robins is keeping his fingers crossed over midfielder Peter Vincenti.Vincenti limped off three minutes into the second half of Saturday's 3-2 victory over Wycombe having twisted his knee, but the early indications are that there is no major damage.That will come as a relief to Robins, who is already without Jodi Jones and Tony Andreu because of cruciate ligament injuries.Defender Rod McDonald was able to line up against Wycombe after recovering from a shoulder problem, but midfielder Liam Kelly continues to battle a heel injury.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.