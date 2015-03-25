 
Port Vale V Cheltenham at Vale Park : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:58
Port Vale still set to be without winger Cristian Montano for Cheltenham game

Struggling Port Vale's Sky Bet League Two clash with Cheltenham on Saturday will come too soon for winger Cristian Montano.

The Colombian, who has been out for the past six weeks with a hamstring injury, stepped up his comeback by playing for the reserves in midweek but he is not ready for first-team action.

New manager Neil Aspin has now had a full week training with the squad and could make changes in a bid to end Vale's dismal run of 11 games without a league win.

Aspin has said he feels the squad is imbalanced and needs to find a formation that suits the players.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson expects to have Kevin Dawson and Freddie Hinds available for the trip to Vale Park.

Midfielder Dawson has returned to fitness having missed the last two league games with a knee injury, while on-loan Bristol City striker Hinds has recovered from illness.

Johnson, however, could name an unchanged line-up after his side's 2-1 victory over Swindon last weekend earned them a third successive league win.

Former Chelsea defender Alex Davey is still awaiting his league debut for the Robins, while forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain sidelined.

