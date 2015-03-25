Port Vale V Cambridge Utd at Vale Park : Match Preview

Vale to call on Tyrone Barnett against CambridgeStriker Tyrone Barnett could feature from the start as Port Vale host Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.The 32-year-old has finally shaken off a clutch of injuries that have halted his progress in the last few months, and could now return to regular action.Bournemouth loan midfielder Ben Whitfield will also be in contention to start having recovered from an ankle problem that saw him sidelined for six weeks.Goalkeeper Rob Lainton's return to fitness after ankle trouble has allowed Vale to let Sam Hornby go out on loan, with a deal close to being agreed with a National League club.Cambridge will be without David Amoo for the trip.The 23-year-old midfielder picked up an injury in Cambridge's 2-0 Emirates FA Cup defeat at Newport and will not be available for Saturday's match.Gary Deegan (foot) remains sidelined, but Ade Azeez could be available to make his long-awaited comeback for the U's.The midfielder has been out of action for three months with a calf injury.

Source: PAR

