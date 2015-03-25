 
  1. Football
  2. Port Vale

Port Vale V Cambridge Utd at Vale Park : Match Preview

08 December 2017 10:48
Vale to call on Tyrone Barnett against Cambridge

Striker Tyrone Barnett could feature from the start as Port Vale host Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.

The 32-year-old has finally shaken off a clutch of injuries that have halted his progress in the last few months, and could now return to regular action.

Bournemouth loan midfielder Ben Whitfield will also be in contention to start having recovered from an ankle problem that saw him sidelined for six weeks.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton's return to fitness after ankle trouble has allowed Vale to let Sam Hornby go out on loan, with a deal close to being agreed with a National League club.

Cambridge will be without David Amoo for the trip.

The 23-year-old midfielder picked up an injury in Cambridge's 2-0 Emirates FA Cup defeat at Newport and will not be available for Saturday's match.

Gary Deegan (foot) remains sidelined, but Ade Azeez could be available to make his long-awaited comeback for the U's.

The midfielder has been out of action for three months with a calf injury.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.