Port Vale V Barnet at Vale Park : Match Preview

16 November 2017 05:12
Anton Forrester pushing for Port Vale shirt

Anton Forrester is pressing for a recall when Port Vale host Barnet in Sky Bet League Two.

The forward scored in the Checkatrade Trophy win against Crewe and then came off the bench to grab a late equaliser against Newport last time out.

Manager Neil Aspin could also hand Chris Regis a first EFL start. The 20-year-old, who played for Arsenal and Southampton at under-18 level, recently signed a contract with the Valiants until the end of the season and was also on target against Crewe.

Midfielder Ben Whitfield (ankle), Joe Davis (thigh) and Tyrone Barnett (groin) remain sidelined but goalkeeper Rob Lainton is nearing match fitness.

Mark McGhee will take charge of his first Barnet match when his side travel to Vale Park.

The former Motherwell boss is looking to halt a slide of 11 league matches without a victory, but the match will come too soon for Jamie Stephens and Curtis Weston as both players recover from long-term knee problems.

Forwards Shaquille Coulthirst and John Akinde have shown no ill-effects from their return from injury last week and will continue in attack.

Richard Brindley (foot), Elliott Johnson (knee) and Dave Tarpey (knee) all remain sidelined for the Bees.

