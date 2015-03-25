Port Vale V Accrington Stanley at Vale Park : Match Preview

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Defender James Gibbons banned as managerless Port Vale face AccringtonManagerless Port Vale will be without defender James Gibbons for the Sky Bet League Two home clash with Accrington on Tuesday.Gibbons is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Yeovil, Vale's first match since the departure of boss Michael Brown.Interim bosses David Kelly and Chris Morgan will once again be in charge for this fixture.Vale have Rob Lainton (ankle), Cristian Montano, Anton Forrester (both hamstring), Danny Pugh (leg) and Kjell Knops (knee) sidelined.Accrington manager John Coleman is hopeful that Kayden Jackson can be involved at Vale Park.The forward came off having taken a knock in the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham, in which he scored his sixth goal of the season.Defender Ben Richards-Everton (shoulder) is stepping up his recovery but is not yet ready to return to action.Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is facing another three to four weeks out with his hamstring injury.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker