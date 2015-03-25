Port Vale V Accrington Stanley at Vale Park : Match Preview

Managerless Port Vale will be without defender James Gibbons for the Sky Bet League Two home clash with Accrington on Tuesday.
Gibbons is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Yeovil, Vale's first match since the departure of boss Michael Brown.
Interim bosses David Kelly and Chris Morgan will once again be in charge for this fixture.
Vale have Rob Lainton (ankle), Cristian Montano, Anton Forrester (both hamstring), Danny Pugh (leg) and Kjell Knops (knee) sidelined.
Accrington manager John Coleman is hopeful that Kayden Jackson can be involved at Vale Park.
The forward came off having taken a knock in the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham, in which he scored his sixth goal of the season.
Defender Ben Richards-Everton (shoulder) is stepping up his recovery but is not yet ready to return to action.
Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is facing another three to four weeks out with his hamstring injury.
