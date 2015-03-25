Port Vale 3-1 Cheltenham - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

A brace from Tom Pope helped end Port Vale's run of 11 games without a win as they comfortably beat Cheltenham 3-1 at Vale Park.
The veteran striker's goals, which sandwiched Ben Whitfield's strike, earned the hosts their first win since the opening day.
Kevin Dawson's late goal was merely a consolation as the visitors suffered a first defeat in five.
The home side took the lead after 26 minutes when James Gibbons' cross from the right found an unmarked Pope who powered a header past Scott Flinders.
Vale, who were the league's lowest scorers ahead of kick-off, doubled their lead on the hour as Whitfield drilled a 20-yard volley into the bottom corner after Tyrone Barnett's shot was blocked.
Pope then added his second 10 minutes from time, blocking a clearance and rounding Flinders to finish from a tight angle.
But Cheltenham continued to threaten and rounded off the scoring a minute into added time when Dawson fired into the roof of the net following a goalmouth scramble.
