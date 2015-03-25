Port Vale 1-2 Grimsby - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Neil Aspin suffers defeat on debut in Port Vale dugoutGrimsby came from behind to beat Port Vale 2-1 in Neil Aspin's first game in charge at Vale Park.Vale took the lead after 39 minutes when James McKeown pushed the ball to the feet of Tom Pope, who poked it in.Sam Jones equalised for the Mariners in the 50th minute, heading home following a corner.Sixteen minutes later Sirki Dembele rounded Kelle Roos to walk the ball over the line and claim his first goal in Mariners colours.Substitute David Worrall came close to earning Vale a share of the points but his shot in the 89th minute was pushed just over the bar.A minute later Nathan Smith could have been the hero as the ball sat up for him but he sent his volley flying over.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker