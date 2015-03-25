Pope primed to take Burnley chance

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is eager to seize his Premier League chance with regular Clarets number one Tom Heaton facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Heaton suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder early in the second half of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday with Pope stepping up from the bench to preserve the clean sheet.

England goalkeeper Heaton was undergoing tests this week to determine the extent of the injury but boss Sean Dyche believes it could rule him out for "months rather than weeks".

The 25-year-old Pope marked his Premier League debut by making fine saves from Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke as the Clarets held on for their first home win of the season to infict the defeat which cost Eagles boss Frank de Boer his job.

Pope said: "When I came to Burnley I wanted to play games. That's what you dream about as a player - you don't dream of sitting on the bench.

"As a goalkeeper coming off the bench is one of the hardest things you can do so to come on and get the clean sheet and the win, we're over the moon.

"All the back four worked really hard as a unit and made last-ditch tackles and blocks. They were awesome in front of me and you need that when you come under pressure against top teams."

Source: PA

