 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Pope primed to take Burnley chance

11 September 2017 03:14

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is eager to seize his Premier League chance with regular Clarets number one Tom Heaton facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Heaton suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder early in the second half of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday with Pope stepping up from the bench to preserve the clean sheet.

England goalkeeper Heaton was undergoing tests this week to determine the extent of the injury but boss Sean Dyche believes it could rule him out for "months rather than weeks".

The 25-year-old Pope marked his Premier League debut by making fine saves from Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke as the Clarets held on for their first home win of the season to infict the defeat which cost Eagles boss Frank de Boer his job.

Pope said: "When I came to Burnley I wanted to play games. That's what you dream about as a player - you don't dream of sitting on the bench.

"As a goalkeeper coming off the bench is one of the hardest things you can do so to come on and get the clean sheet and the win, we're over the moon.

"All the back four worked really hard as a unit and made last-ditch tackles and blocks. They were awesome in front of me and you need that when you come under pressure against top teams."

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.