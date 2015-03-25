 
Police make 12 arrests over banners displayed in Celtic's clash with Linfield

01 August 2017 01:54

Twelve men have been arrested over banners that were displayed at the Champions League qualifier between Celtic and Linfield last month.

Celtic agreed to close the Green Brigade section of their stadium for two games after UEFA charged the club over an "illicit banner" and "blocked stairways" during their 4-0 win over the Belfast team on July 19.

Police Scotland said 12 men, aged between 18 and 49, have now been arrested after a "proactive police investigation into banners and material displayed".

They have all been released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later this month.

UEFA fined Celtic about Â£20,000 and said the "illicit banner" charge related to a display "portraying a person in a paramilitary uniform".

Celtic's partial stadium closure, which affected 900 season-ticket holders in the safe-standing section of the ground, will be lifted after the match with Hearts on Saturday.

The club said "a number of fans within this area remain suspended" while investigations continue.

Source: PA

