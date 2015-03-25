Pochettino hails 'important' win over Dortmund as Spurs' Wembley curse is lifted

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Harry Kane as one of the deadliest strikers in the world after his double fired Tottenham to victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Kane's goals inspired Spurs to a 3-1 win in their Champions League opener and helped lift the club's curse at Wembley, where they had won only two of their previous 12 fixtures.

Earlier, Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko had cancelled out Son Heung-min's early strike with a stunning long-range effort but the contest belonged to Kane thereafter.

The England forward now has four goals in as many Champions League appearances and six in his last four matches for club and country.

"He is fantastic, you saw that today," Pochettino said.

"To score goals in the Champions League means he will get the credit he deserves. He is one of the best strikers in the world."

Tottenham's evening was slightly soured by the late dismissal of Jan Vertonghen, who swung an arm into the face of Mario Gotze and is now set to miss at least the trip to APOEL later this month.

But not only are Spurs now in a strong position to progress from Group H, they have proven they can win at Wembley after struggling for so long at the national stadium.

"Maybe people will stop talking about hoodoos and the like that as they have been for the past year," Pochettino said.

"It's fantastic, not only because of three points. It's Wembley. It's the perception that will be changed for our future. It's so important for our fans and of course for us.

"That win here is so important. That's why, for me, more than to talk about the good performance, it's the perception that we can do it in the future."

Vertonghen's flailing arm struck Gotze in the face but it looked accidental and the decision seemed harsh.

"I think we need to see (it) because I think it was not the intention of Jan - he told us," Pochettino said.

"But his performance was very good and it's a shame he received that second yellow card."

Dortmund manager Peter Bosz reported Gotze as having sustained an injury to his teeth, handing the already-depleted German side yet another fitness concern.

"He's got problems with his teeth and he's got to go to the doctor," Bosz said. "It doesn't look that good with his teeth so obviously that hurts us as well."

Source: PA

