 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino delighted as Tottenham top Champions League group with Dortmund win

22 November 2017 07:54

Mauricio Pochettino feared the worst when Tottenham's Champions League draw was made, but his side will go through top of the group after they beat Borussia Dortmund.

Son Heung-min scored the winner at the Westfalenstadion, and his eighth goal in 10 games against the German outfit, as Spurs came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Dortmund the lead but Harry Kane equalised early in the second half before Son capitalised on some brilliant Dele Alli trickery 14 minutes from time.

The result means Tottenham head into the last 16 as winners of Group H, ahead of European champions Real Madrid, with one match to spare and finish at home to Apoel Nicosia next month.

It is a far cry from this time last year, when Spurs' hopes of progress had already been ended in a kinder group that included Monaco, Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.

"The season before, we were watching the draw and we thought: 'Oh Monaco, Leverkusen and CSKA' and we thought we had a chance to go to the next stage," Pochettino said.

"Then this draw we looked between us and thought: 'OK we are going to compete and we say nothing' - and look now we are first, top of the table.

"It was difficult because Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and Apoel are always difficult but we try to enjoy and be competitive and try to win, that was the idea in every single game.

"I am happy for the result, to be top of the table, first, but we're looking forward to playing the next game."

Pochettino could have opted to rest players given a win over Apoel next month would also have secured first place and Tottenham also host West Brom on Saturday.

But he started Kane and Alli, both recently injured, as well as Danny Rose, who was left out of the squad completely for Saturday's defeat to Arsenal.

Rose certainly justified his place with a dynamic display down the left while Alli set up Son's winner, having danced between two Dortmund defenders out wide and then provided the cut-back.

"I am so happy about him, of course," Pochettino said about Alli.

"For me the position he played today he can play easy because of the characteristics of him. He can play behind striker or like a number eight because he has the quality and talent and capacity to cope with different positions, he has that.

"But I'm not only proud of him but the whole team. Danny Rose was fantastic too. We must recognise that. In the second half, and the whole game, after 10 months injury it's difficult.

"The performance was great. I think the whole team was very good, fantastic performance."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as