Poached Dyche Always on the Menu

For Burnley fans it maybe thinking the unthinkable but for the media thinking about managerless EPL clubs poaching Sean Dyche, is it seems all they actually think about.

The departures of Ronald Koeman at Everton and Craig Shakespeare at Leicester have had the effect of newspapers and media pundits pushing forward the name of Sean Dyche as a potential replacement.

Understandable as this may be, it presents Burnley supporters with a period of enhanced anxiety as the manager who has transformed the fortunes of the club is being enticed and beckoned towards the Turf Moor exit.

Dyche ticks many of the boxes on the wish lists of both Everton and Leicester, both clubs possess talented squads of players but currently lack the focus and direction that Dyche would instil; both clubs are short on defensive discipline, another Dyche forte, and both clubs will support the manager in the transfer market.

From Dyche’s perspective, Everton are one of the nation’s iconic clubs, rich in tradition and values and at one with the community from whom they draw their support. Burnley are similar in that regard, and Dyche immediately understood this when he arrived at Turf Moor and drew strength from it.

Moreover, Everton have a long tradition of appointing managers like Dyche, who have cut their teeth achieving success in the lower divisions; David Moyes, Roberto Martinez, Joe Royle and Howard Kendall are prominent examples.

Leicester may seem less attractive were in not for the fact that it is geographically much closer to Dyche’s home. How significant a factor that will be in his calculations, only Dyche will know.

But where does this leave Burnley? Sean Dyche will not be Burnley manager forever, but whether he leaves in the next few days or the next few years, the Clarets’ hierarchy should address this contingency and prepare for the doomsday scenario.

When Owen Coyle left to join Bolton in the 2009-2010 season; Burnley had from memory, about twenty points with half the season remaining, they were far from being a relegation basket case. But the appointment of the hopelessly out-of-his-depth Brian Laws sucked the life out of the club and consigned the Clarets to relegation. There must be no repeat of that fiasco.

Today, Burnley are in a much better position both on and off the field and it should not be beyond the club to attract a manager with the personality and drive to continue and enhance Dyche’s work.

Burnley fans invest heavily in popular and successful managers and players, it is an instinct which is to their credit and one which has helped to establish the Clarets as a homely and welcoming club; no Watford-style revolving door policy at Turf Moor.

Knowing that any new manager will receive this goodwill and be given the bandwidth to establish his credentials, should make the Burnley job attractive to a manager with skill and vision.

For this reason, Burnley fans should not be fearful of life after Dyche, whenever that day should dawn.

Written by David Thornley on behalf of Clarets Mad. (TEC).

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.