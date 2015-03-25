 
Plymouth V Walsall at Home Park : Match Preview

31 December 2017 03:11
Derek Adams set to freshen up Plymouth side against Walsall

Derek Adams is likely to make changes to his Plymouth side for the clash with Walsall.

Argyle have had an excellent Christmas, taking seven points from three games, but Adams could hand starts to the likes of Antoni Sarcevic, Joel Grant and Jake Jervis, while Nathan Blissett could be available after injury.

Plymouth at last have some goalkeeping stability after signing Remi Matthews on loan from Norwich until the end of the season.

Kyle Letheren is the closest to full fitness of their three injured keepers but is still a few weeks away from a return.

Amadou Bakayoko is available again for Walsall after completing a three-match suspension following his red card against Northampton.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts could return to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes for the loss to Rotherham following a hamstring injury.

Defender James Wilson is also pushing for a start after missing two games following the birth of his child but Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Florent Cuvelier (knee) remain sidelined.

Manager Jon Whitney is hopeful both will be available for the clash with Oxford on January 13.

Source: PAR

