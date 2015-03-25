Plymouth V Shrewsbury at Home Park : Match Preview

Plymouth boss Derek Adams will be without right-back Oscar Threlkeld for the visit of league leaders Shrewsbury.
Threlkeld lasted just 45 minutes in his comeback game from a broken fibula against Fleetwood last time out.
Toumani Diagouraga is set to make his Pilgrims debut after impressing in a 5-4 Central League win over MK Dons earlier in the week.
Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren is set to continue as Luke McCormick steps up training after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.
Shrewsbury striker Lenell John-Lewis is likely to miss the trip with a hamstring problem.
The forward suffered the injury in Town's EFL Trophy win over West Brom last week having missed almost the entirety of last season for Newport with a serious knee injury.
Winger Shaun Whalley came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Walsall after a slight groin complaint and should be fit.
Town have Bryn Morris and Joe Riley return from lengthy lay-offs in recent weeks.
