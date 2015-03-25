Plymouth V Shrewsbury at Home Park : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Oscar Threlkeld out for PlymouthPlymouth boss Derek Adams will be without right-back Oscar Threlkeld for the visit of league leaders Shrewsbury.Threlkeld lasted just 45 minutes in his comeback game from a broken fibula against Fleetwood last time out.Toumani Diagouraga is set to make his Pilgrims debut after impressing in a 5-4 Central League win over MK Dons earlier in the week.Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren is set to continue as Luke McCormick steps up training after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.Shrewsbury striker Lenell John-Lewis is likely to miss the trip with a hamstring problem.The forward suffered the injury in Town's EFL Trophy win over West Brom last week having missed almost the entirety of last season for Newport with a serious knee injury.Winger Shaun Whalley came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Walsall after a slight groin complaint and should be fit.Town have Bryn Morris and Joe Riley return from lengthy lay-offs in recent weeks.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker