 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth V Shrewsbury at Home Park : Match Preview

12 October 2017 05:01
Oscar Threlkeld out for Plymouth

Plymouth boss Derek Adams will be without right-back Oscar Threlkeld for the visit of league leaders Shrewsbury.

Threlkeld lasted just 45 minutes in his comeback game from a broken fibula against Fleetwood last time out.

Toumani Diagouraga is set to make his Pilgrims debut after impressing in a 5-4 Central League win over MK Dons earlier in the week.

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren is set to continue as Luke McCormick steps up training after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

Shrewsbury striker Lenell John-Lewis is likely to miss the trip with a hamstring problem.

The forward suffered the injury in Town's EFL Trophy win over West Brom last week having missed almost the entirety of last season for Newport with a serious knee injury.

Winger Shaun Whalley came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Walsall after a slight groin complaint and should be fit.

Town have Bryn Morris and Joe Riley return from lengthy lay-offs in recent weeks.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the