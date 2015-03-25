Plymouth V Scunthorpe at Home Park : Match Preview

Plymouth's Jamie Ness could be in line to face former clubJamie Ness could be in line to face his former club when Scunthorpe arrive at Home Park on Saturday.Argyle boss Derek Adams has been impressed with Ness, and he is likely to be involved for the League One encounter as Plymouth target three points.Adams has an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with the exceptions being Ryan Taylor and Oscar Threlkeld, who are both long-term absentees due to bone fractures.Taylor is nursing a fractured ankle, while Threlkeld has a hairline break and is still on crutches.Scunthorpe are monitoring the fitness of striker Kevin van Veen and defender Jordan Clarke ahead of the game.Van Veen missed the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss at Middlesbrough on Tuesday, three days after limping off early on as the Iron beat Oxford 1-0 at home in the league.Clarke has been recovering from a thigh problem and while both players were due to train in the build-up to the Plymouth clash, boss Graham Alexander has said the match may come too soon for them to be involved.Kyle Wootton, Jonny Margetts and Luke Williams remain sidelined.

