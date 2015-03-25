 
Plymouth V Rochdale at Home Park : Match Preview

27 October 2017 10:58
Plymouth missing up to nine players for Rochdale clash

Plymouth could be without as many as nine players for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League One.

The Pilgrims are still missing goalkeepers Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren while striker Nadir Ciftci is also out after a back problem and an injection for an ankle complaint.

Ruben Lameiras continues to battle a groin problem, while Jamie Ness (ankle) and Antoni Sarcevic (hamstring) will both miss out.

Oscar Threlkeld is still fighting a leg issue and Ryan Taylor will not be back in action until November after suffering a broken ankle.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill is likely to keep faith with the bulk of the men who ended a six-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Matt Done's early strike was enough to claim three points for the first time since September 23, and Hill will hope for more of the same against the division's basement boys.

He will once again be without long-term absentee Keith Keane as he continues his recovery from surgery to address a groin injury.

Dale currently sit in 18th place in the table on 16 points and too close for comfort to the drop zone.

Source: PAR

