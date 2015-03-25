 
Plymouth V Oxford Utd at Home Park : Match Preview

16 November 2017 06:03
Plymouth can take Carey against Oxford

Plymouth midfielder Graham Carey returns from suspension for the game with Oxford at Home Park.

Carey missed the 1-0 win at Bradford last Saturday having picked up five cautions while striker Ryan Taylor will not be involved against his former club.

The 29-year-old injured the same ankle he broke on the opening day in the warm-up to Wednesday's Central League match against Bournemouth.

Nadir Ciftci is not yet ready for first-team action despite playing 90 minutes against the Cherries but Jamie Ness could be back in training next week following an ankle injury.

Oxford captain Curtis Nelson will miss the trip to Plymouth after suffering a season-ending injury against Nothampton.

The centre-back is a long-term absentee after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the first half of last week's 2-1 home defeat.

Winger Rob Hall is ruled out with a knee injury but Ricardinho looks set to retain his place at left-back after playing the full 90 minutes on his return from a calf problem.

Defender Charlie Raglan (ankle) has returned to training for the first time since pre-season but remains a few weeks away from competitive action, while the match comes too soon for striker Gino van Kessel as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

