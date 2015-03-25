 
Plymouth V Milton Keynes Dons at Home Park : Match Preview

07 September 2017 06:31
Plymouth without Antoni Sarcevic for visit of MK Dons

Plymouth will again be without midfielder Antoni Sarcevic for MK Dons' visit to Home Park.

Sarcevic, who was sent off in the defeat against Scunthorpe last month, serves the second game of a three-match ban, and he will be available again following next Tuesday's appointment with Blackpool.

Argyle manager Derek Adams, meanwhile, is hoping to capture a second free agent player ahead of Saturday's game.

Adams has not disclosed the player's identity, but if he is successful, it would follow the recruitment of another free agent - goalkeeper Kyle Letheren - earlier this week.

The Dons' attacking options are boosted by the return to fitness of strikers Kieran Agard and Osman Sow, having been out injured since August 19.

However, defensively the visitors look short as Ethan Ebanks-Landell is doubtful after hobbling off against Oxford while Joe Walsh is expected to be out for another two weeks.

Should Ebanks-Landell miss out, Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson will choose between the experienced Dean Lewington or teenager Callum Brittain, whose goal from the bench earned the Dons a point last weekend, to come into the team.

Chuks Aneke returned to match action in a reserve fixture on Monday and the forward could be back in first-team contention sometime this month, following an injury-plagued six months.

Source: PAR

